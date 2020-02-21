Conn. man returned to RI to face charges in cousin’s murder

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Connecticut man accused of shooting and killing his cousin in Westerly faced a judge in Rhode Island on Friday.

Louis Seignious Jr., 31, waived extradition to Rhode Island during his arraignment in New London Superior Court earlier this month. He faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Vincent Sebastian, 28, of Ledyard, Conn.

Sebastian died a short time after he was shot on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 25, at a home on Marriott Avenue. Police allege it was the result of an ongoing fight between him and Seignious, who recently served time together for a home invasion.

Seignious was arrested at the Branford Manor apartment complex in Groton after several days on the run. Police said he tried to escape by running into a heating duct but ended up falling through the ceiling and landing in a woman’s bedroom below.

“It was a very anxiety-driven week as we were following hundreds of leads for his whereabouts,” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said. “I think it’s important for closure for our investigation for the family on both sides of it that he was apprehended and no one else was hurt.”

Lacey tells Eyewitness News they’re still looking into who may have helped Seignious evade police.

Seignious is being held on a $1 million bond and $500,000 surety bail.