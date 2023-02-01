RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The Richmond-Carolina Fire District is mourning the death of a former deputy chief.

Robert Gardner Jr., a 17-year member of the department, died unexpectedly last week, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Gardner, 55, was a former captain for the Charlestown-Richmond Fire Department and a former volunteer with the Hope Valley Ambulance Squad.

The U.S. Fire Administration said Gardner had responded to a call several hours before passing away at home.

Gardner leaves behind a wife and three sons, according to his obituary.

His funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Richmond Carolina Fire Station on Townhouse Road.