Coast Guard suspends search for RI fisherman off NY coast

MONTAUK, N.Y. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Sunday afternoon for a missing Rhode Island fisherman.

Carl Whitney, 32, went overboard about 18 miles south off Montauk Point, New York on Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said they received the initial radio distress call around 11:20 p.m. from the commercial fishing vessel Hope and Sydney, that Whitney had gone overboard.

Whitney was reported wearing an orange T-shirt, jeans, and carrying a green duffle bag. He was not wearing a life-jacket, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard crews searched more than 600 square miles throughout the night and and morning.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. Carl Whitney today,” Capt. Eva Van Camp, commander of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound, said. “This tragic incident emphasizes the inherent dangers associated with being out on the water, and we urge all commercial and recreational mariners to take basic steps to ensure their safety before getting underway, including checking the weather, filing a float plan, and wearing a life jacket.” 

