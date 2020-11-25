Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners from damaged, sinking barge off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were rescued from a damaged 108-foot barge that sank off of Point Judith Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said they received a call at 8:17 a.m. from the Warthog, reporting their vessel was taking on water and they had a barge in tow.

Officials said the boat was completely submerged when the Coast Guard arrived to rescue the people on board.

All three Warthog crew members climbed onto the barge and were rescued from there, according to officials. None of the crew members were injured.

The Coast Guard said they’re working with the Warthog’s owner to salvage the boat and barge.

