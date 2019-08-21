Coast Guard fines 2 men for jumping off ferries

BOSTON (WPRI) — Two men accused of leaping off ferries this summer are being fined $2,500 apiece by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Andrew Myers, 19, allegedly jumped from the Anna C off the coast of Block Island on July 28, according to the Coast Guard, while Luke Garrity, 18, is accused of jumping off the Island Queen in Falmouth on June 23.

In both cases, the respective crews performed their man overboard emergency recovery procedures.

The Coast Guard says intentionally jumping over a passenger ferry’s railing into the water is considered interfering with the safe operation of the vessel.

Commander Brian McSorley, deputy sector commander of Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England, says it’s “not only dangerous for the person jumping, but it also endangers the lives of others on board.”

“Commercial passenger vessel crews are responsible for the safety of all passengers aboard their vessels and, in this case, their attention was diverted away from the safe operation of the vessel in order to try and retrieve the jumper from the water,” he continued.

A ferry-jumping violation carries penalties up to $35,000, the Coast Guard noted.