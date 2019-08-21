Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT: Threat of Strong to Severe Storms Late Today Through Evening

Coast Guard fines 2 men for jumping off ferries

South County

by: Cassandra Yany,

Posted: / Updated:
U.S. Coast Guard_181751

BOSTON (WPRI) — Two men accused of leaping off ferries this summer are being fined $2,500 apiece by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Andrew Myers, 19, allegedly jumped from the Anna C off the coast of Block Island on July 28, according to the Coast Guard, while Luke Garrity, 18, is accused of jumping off the Island Queen in Falmouth on June 23.

In both cases, the respective crews performed their man overboard emergency recovery procedures.

The Coast Guard says intentionally jumping over a passenger ferry’s railing into the water is considered interfering with the safe operation of the vessel.

Commander Brian McSorley, deputy sector commander of Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England, says it’s “not only dangerous for the person jumping, but it also endangers the lives of others on board.”

“Commercial passenger vessel crews are responsible for the safety of all passengers aboard their vessels and, in this case, their attention was diverted away from the safe operation of the vessel in order to try and retrieve the jumper from the water,” he continued.

A ferry-jumping violation carries penalties up to $35,000, the Coast Guard noted.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams