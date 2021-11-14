Cleanup underway after quick moving storm causes damage to parts of R.I.

NORTH KINGSOTWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Cleanup is underway after a severe and quick moving storm caused trees and wires to come down and power outages across the area on Saturday evening.

At one point, National Grid said there were 11,000 customers in Rhode Island without power. As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, there are just under 800 customers affected, with over 700 of them in North Kingstown.

On Hideaway Lane, 12 News found crews working on utility lines to restore power, a tree uprooted from the ground and debris scatted all over.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has not confirmed if a tornado touched down, but will be conducting a storm survey on the damage today.

They are expected to be checking several areas, including Providence, Washington, and Kent counties, to determine whether the damage was from straight-line winds or tornadoes.

Since 1986, the NWS in Norton has only issued 8 tornado warnings in the month of November. Seven of them were on Saturday, the other was last year.

