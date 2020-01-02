Charlestown PD: Speed may have been factor in deadly crash

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have released the identity of a man who was killed in a car crash on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to Route 1 in the area of Ross Hill Road around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday after a vehicle hit a large tree and caught fire.

Police said the driver – identified as David Bloomquist, 51, of Charlestown – was unconscious and trapped in the vehicle.

They said officers were able to free Bloomquist from the car while other officers attempted to put out the flames with fire extinguishers.

Bloomquist was rushed to Westerly Hospital where, police said, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a contributing factor in the accident,” police said in a release.