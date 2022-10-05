CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Charlestown man was found dead inside a travel trailer that caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Firefighters rushed to a residence Center Street following reports of a travel trailer that was fully engulfed in the driveway.

Police said firefighters quickly realized the man who lived in the travel trailed was unaccounted for and may still be inside.

Once the fire was knocked down, police said firefighters made their way inside the travel trailer and found the man’s body.

Police identified the victim as 42-year-old Eric Fahlman.

The cause of both the fire and Fahlman’s death remain under investigation at this time.

Anyone who has information pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact Charlestown Police Lt. Kevin Kidd at (401) 213-6903.