SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Charlestown man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing an emergency medical service vehicle.

South Kingstown Police say that around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, a South Kingstown Emergency Medical Services vehicle was stolen from the back parking lot of the South Kingstown EMS South Station.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied in the breakdown lane of Route 95 North in Cranston, which sparked a search for the suspect.

The suspect, 34-year-old Ryan Manning, was found roughly an hour later walking in the same area where the stolen vehicle was recovered.

Manning tried to get away on foot but was arrested following a short chase.

Following the arrest, an investigation revealed that Manning was at South County Hospital, where he allegedly stole a security guard’s phone and attempted to steal a car from the hospital parking lot.

Manning then proceeded to steal the emergency vehicle from the South Station parking lot, which is next to South County Hospital.

South Kingstown’s Chief of Police praised the work of both his department and Rhode Island State Police.

“Thankfully for the quick action and strong communication between our South Kingstown officers and Rhode Island State Police, the EMS vehicle was recovered without damage and Ryan Manning was apprehended without incident,” said Matthew C. Moynihan, Chief of Police for South Kingstown. “This is an excellent example of how our law enforcement agencies work effectively together for a successful outcome,”

According to South Kingstown Police, Manning is being held overnight and will be arraigned Monday morning in Washington County District Court on numerous charges including possession of stolen vehicle.