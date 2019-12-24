Chariho Schools Superintendent Barry Ricci dies at 62

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The Chariho Regional School District is mourning the loss of Superintendent Barry Ricci who passed away Sunday night. He was 62.

“The entire Chariho family would like to extend our sincere condolences to the Ricci family,” Assistant Supt. Jane Daly said.

Counseling staff will be available on Tuesday at the Chariho Regional High School Library from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to provide support.

Gov. Gina Raimondo noted on Twitter how Ricci was a “dedicated superintendent and passionate educator.”

“I’m sad to hear of his passing and am keeping his family, friends, and the entire Chariho school community in my thoughts during this difficult time,” Raimondo said.

Daly said they will provide further information such as funeral plans as it becomes available.