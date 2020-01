RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Chariho High School has canceled a scheduled visit from Chinese students, because of the coronavirus.

Interim Superintendent Jane Daly says students from their sister school in Liuyang were supposed to come next week, but they’ve canceled out of an abundance of caution.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, is about a four-hour drive north from Liuyang.

Daly says they’re hoping to reschedule the visit.