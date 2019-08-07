Charges dropped against man found with burglary tools near Taylor Swift’s RI home

WESTERLY, R.I (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office confirms, due to lack of evidence, it has decided not to pursue charges against an Iowa man seen loitering around Taylor Swift’s Watch Hill home.

When police took David Page Liddle, 32, of Des Moines into custody last month, they said he was in possession of a backpack containing a baseball bat, more than 30 different lock picks, screwdrivers, a crowbar, a window-entry rake, a flashlight, several pairs of rubber gloves and other items.

Liddle told police he knew Swift personally and wanted to “catch up with her,” according to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey. Lacey said Liddle also indicated he had traveled to Nashville and Memphis before heading to Swift’s Bluff Avenue home.

In addition, one of Swift’s security guards told police he noticed Liddle on Beach Street as he was driving to work and reported seeing Liddle walk by Swift’s front gate.

Westerly police initially charged Liddle with possession of burglary tools and possession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm. According to the judiciary website, the case is now closed.