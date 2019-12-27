‘Celebration of life’ being held for Westerly shooting victim

FILE – In this June 20, 2016, file photo, Julie Cardinal poses for a photo in Westerly, R.I. Cardinal, 47, was killed in a shooting on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the Babcock Village assisted living facility where she worked in Westerly. The gunman shot her and two other women before turning the gun on himself. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A memorial service will be held Friday afternoon for the local mother who was killed in a tragic shooting in Westerly.

The “celebration of life” honoring Julie Lynn Cardinal, 47, will be held at 1 p.m. at the Westerly Yacht Club.

It’s the same private club that Cardinal fought to allow women to become full members in 2016.

Her obituary says the wake, funeral and burial will be private.

Cardinal, a manager at Babcock Village in Westerly, was among three people shot when a resident opened fire in the lobby of the housing complex on December 19.

Another manager, Robin Moss, 38, was critically injured. She is recovering after undergoing nine surgeries, according Police Chief Shawn Lacey.

A resident, Donna Thornley, 66, was also shot and is currently in stable condition. The gunman was a resident of the complex and, police said, killed himself after the shooting.