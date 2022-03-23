NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — School officials in North Kingstown are asking for help on learning information about who stole catalytic converters from several school vehicles last week.

North Kingstown Superintendent Michael Waterman says the devices were stolen from five of the school maintenance vehicles, and two of their mini-buses last Tuesday night.

Waterman says the damage to the buses is $20,000 because of additional damage done in the process.

Catalytic converter thefts have increased nationwide during the pandemic, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, as the value of the precious metals in the car parts increase.

The thefts are happening all over: a cluster of them hit the University of Rhode Island in February, and earlier this month an East Providence man was arrested for allegedly swiping catalytic converters from buses in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Kingstown Police Department at (401) 294-3311.