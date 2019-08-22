Carman takes stand in boat insurance trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nathan Carman, the Vermont man at the center of a civil trial over insurance on his boat that sank in 2016, has taken the stand Thursday morning at court in Providence.

The 24-year-old is being sued by his insurance company over his $85,000 insurance claim for the boat.

Carman and his mother, Linda, vanished after the boat sank off the coast of Rhode Island on a fishing trip. Carman was later found and rescued; his mother remains missing and is presumed dead.

Wednesday, an employee of the National Liability and Fire Insurance Company and BoatUS testified about the claim Carman made, and a written statement Carman wrote in the claim was entered into evidence with his narrative of how it sank.

In court Thursday morning, attorneys for the insurer quizzed Carman about the boat, the “Chicken Pox,” and Carman confirmed it was first registered in New Hampshire, and then Rhode Island.

The judge has given both sides each a limit of 15 hours to make their case — and is keeping time with a chess clock — and has also barred any questions or comments about Linda Carman’s disappearance, limiting the insurance company’s questioning to the boat’s condition.

Carman’s aunts — Linda’s sisters — believe Nathan killed both his mother and his grandfather John Chakalos in hopes of inheriting a portion of Chakalos’ $44 million estate.

