EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The car carrier ship that caught fire last month in the Atlantic Ocean sank Tuesday morning off the Azores.

The vessel, named Felicity Ace, sank around 9 a.m. local time after “having suffered a list to starboard,” the vessel’s website said.

The ship’s last known location was 220 nautical miles off the Azores. Its manager, MOL Ship Management, said salvage crafts are still in the area monitoring the situation.

Last week, MOL said salvage crews had begun towing the vessel “safe area off Azores,” adding that it was stable and not leaking oil.

When the Felicity Ace caught fire, there were an estimated four to five thousand vehicles on board. About 1,500 of those vehicles were bound for the Port of Davisville in Quonset. David Preston, a spokesman for Quonset Development Corp., told 12 News the shipment included Volkswagens, Audis, Porches and Bentleys.

The lithium-ion batteries from some of the vehicles on board made the operation for firefighters more difficult.

Crews couldn’t use water to put out the fire because it could make the ship unstable, forcing them to fight the flames from the outside.

No injuries were reported and the Portuguese navy rescued the 22 crew members on board last Wednesday.

