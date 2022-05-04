NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into the woods in North Kingstown.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Post Road and Hopedale Drive.

It appears the car swerved off the roadway and down an embankment into the woods. A 12 News crew on scene saw a badly damaged SUV being pulled out of the ditch by a tow truck.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.

12 News has reached out to the North Kingstown Police Department for more information but has not yet heard back.