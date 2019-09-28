Bravery for Avery: Communities join forces for little girl battling rare disease

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two communities joined together Friday night to raise money for a family in need.

Lindsey and Kevin Coupe recently learned that their 14-month-old daughter Avery was battling a rare form of Leukodystrophy earlier this year. The disease, which currently has no cure, is a rare genetic disorder that affects the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves.

Lindsey, who is a teacher at Forest Park Elementary School in North Kingstown, and Kevin, a rescue lieutenant at the North Providence Fire Department, never expected their colleagues to team up and raise money for Avery’s treatment.

“Firefighters want to help, that’s what we do,” Kevin’s colleague Jay Petrillo said. “We don’t like to be handcuffed and feel like we can’t help, so we came up with the idea to have a fundraiser.”

On Friday, the North Kingstown School District and the North Providence Fire Department held a joint fundraiser at the Quonset O Club for the Coupe family.

“We want to take the pressure of financial responsibility off of Kevin and Lindsay so that they can provide Avery and KJ, their 3-year-old, all the love and support they are capable of giving,” Lindsey’s colleague Jacqueline Edsall said.

A GoFundMe page was also created to help the Coupe family. So far, more than $16,000 has been raised.