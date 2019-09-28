Breaking News
Motorcyclist dies after East Greenwich crash
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News at 10

Bravery for Avery: Communities join forces for little girl battling rare disease

South County

by: , Molly O'Brien

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two communities joined together Friday night to raise money for a family in need.

Lindsey and Kevin Coupe recently learned that their 14-month-old daughter Avery was battling a rare form of Leukodystrophy earlier this year. The disease, which currently has no cure, is a rare genetic disorder that affects the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves.

Lindsey, who is a teacher at Forest Park Elementary School in North Kingstown, and Kevin, a rescue lieutenant at the North Providence Fire Department, never expected their colleagues to team up and raise money for Avery’s treatment.

“Firefighters want to help, that’s what we do,” Kevin’s colleague Jay Petrillo said. “We don’t like to be handcuffed and feel like we can’t help, so we came up with the idea to have a fundraiser.”

On Friday, the North Kingstown School District and the North Providence Fire Department held a joint fundraiser at the Quonset O Club for the Coupe family.

“We want to take the pressure of financial responsibility off of Kevin and Lindsay so that they can provide Avery and KJ, their 3-year-old, all the love and support they are capable of giving,” Lindsey’s colleague Jacqueline Edsall said.

A GoFundMe page was also created to help the Coupe family. So far, more than $16,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams