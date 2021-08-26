Boil-water advisory issued for Charlestown Commons

CHARLESTOWN, R.I (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has issued a boil-water advisory for the Charlestown Commons after E.coli bacteria was found in the water system.

The system provides water to commercial space and a residential duplex, serving approximately 150 people per day, according to the Health Department.

The Health Department said drinking water, as well as water used for cooking, washing dishes, making ice and brushing teeth, should be boiled vigorously for at least one minute.

The boil-water advisory will remain in effect until the Health Department determines the source of the bacteria and the water system is properly disinfected.

More information on the boil-water advisory can be found online.