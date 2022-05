NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a body was recovered in Narragansett Wednesday morning.

Officials were called to State Street around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a body in the water at the Port of Galilee.

It’s unclear at this time if the person’s death is considered suspicious.

Officials say the state medical examiner will be called to assist.

This is a developing story.