WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the water in Westerly Friday afternoon, according to Chief Paul Gingerella.

Gingerella said the body of an “older male” was discovered in the water near Frank Hall Boat Yard.

It’s unclear at this time whether the person’s death is considered suspicious, but Gingerella said there haven’t been any recent reports of accidents or missing people in town.

The victim has not yet been identified.

12 News is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.