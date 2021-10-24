3 people injured after boat crashes onto jetty in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were injured after the boat they were on ran up on a jetty in Narragansett on Sunday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. near Jerusalem, not far from where the ferry boats travel in and out.

The vessel was wedged atop the rocks and first responders from Narragansett and South Kingstown could be seen stationed in the area of Beach Row and Succotash Road.

Our news team on the scene observed at least one person being transported off the jetty by stretcher.

Fire officials have confirmed that three people were injured in the crash and a total of four people were onboard at the time. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

As of Sunday night, the boat remained wedged on the rocks.

12 News reached out to local police and the Department of Environmental Management but have not heard back at this time.

Bruce Wood

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as additional details become available.