NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is safe after a boat fire off the coast of Block Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard tells 12 News the boat’s starboard engine caught fire Friday afternoon roughly 1.5 nautical miles from New Harbor. Video tweeted by the Coast Guard shows heavy smoke pouring from the vessel.

Only one person was on board, the Coast Guard said, and a good Samaritan helped get them to safety.

Courtesy: Cheri A. Smith

The Block Island Fire Department and Harbormaster responded to put out the fire, along with firefighters from Narragansett and Newport.

The 38-foot vessel has since been towed to the port of Galilee, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we work to gather more information.