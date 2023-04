NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island announced plans to open a new location for in-person service.

The new office will be located at 91 Point Judith Road in Narragansett. Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2023.

This will be the fifth location across the state. The others are in Cranston, East Providence, Lincoln and Warwick.

Blue Cross members can visit the stores to review health plans, get screenings and vaccines, and take fitness classes.