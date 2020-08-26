Block Island tourism leaders to gather metrics to find out season’s success amid pandemic

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Wednesday morning, tourism leaders on Block Island held a regular meeting to discuss tourism on the island, as restrictions and regulations due to the pandemic keep changing.

Earlier this month, travel restrictions involving visits to and from Rhode Island had an immediate impact on hotel reservations, according to New Shoreham Tourism Council Executive Director Jessica Willi.

Governors from Connecticut, New Jersey and New York previously updated the list of states included in their COVID-19 travel advisories to include Rhode Island. The list involved states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Under the orders, Rhode Islanders visiting one of those states had to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, and residents of those states also had to quarantine after returning home from Rhode Island.

The travel restrictions for the three states were lifted about a week later, though Rhode Island is still deemed a higher risk state in Massachusetts, meaning it is still not exempt from Gov. Charlie Baker’s travel order.

In Wednesday morning’s meeting, Willi discussed the hotel tax data obtained for the season so far.

Hotel tax numbers from the tourism council were only available as recently as May, which as expected to the council, indicated lower than usual occupancy for the start of the summer season. Willi added there is not a way to track hotel reservations as a whole on the island, though individual businesses, while not obliged to do so, could share that information.

Willi also noted since there are no hotel chains on Block Island, there is no STR report to refer to. The report acts as a tool to compare a hotel’s performance against a set of similar hotels.

At the end of next month, the tourism council will hold its annual meeting, where metrics calculated throughout the summer season will indicate more closely how tourism was impacted amid the pandemic.

Willi says the metrics will be calculated by looking at sewer, water and electric usage, the town’s food and beverage tax, cottage tax, hotel tax and landing fees, in addition to the number of weddings on Block Island.

These metrics, according to Willi, will indicate how well businesses did this summer. However, Willi notes “there’s a big difference between visits and spending.”

Willi said this year it appears there might be higher visitation, but lower spending on Block Island. Ideally, she says it would be the other way around in order to maintain a sustainable tourism destination.

“Visitation obviously has a greater ecological impact, especially on an island like ours where we’ve got such a small land space for people to be,” Willi said. “But obviously, we need the spending to stay robust in order to get the taxes to run the town and whatnot.”