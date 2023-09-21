NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — New Shoreham’s chief of police has decided to step down.

Chief John Lynch submitted a letter of resignation earlier this week, saying he wants to have more time to support his family.

“Over the past six months, several things have changed for me personally, including the birth of my grandson and a greater need to care for my ailing parents in Connecticut, who now require more of my attention,” he wrote.

Lynch took over the department in February after a chaotic summer in 2022, with brawls and other unruly behavior.

His last day will be Oct. 2.

“It’s been an honor to work beside such great professionals and an amazing community and I thank you and the Town Council for placing your trust in me,” Lynch wrote. “I wish you and the community of New Shoreham the best in the future.”