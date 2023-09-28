NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been nearly a week since the state fire marshal’s office released its report on last month’s fire at the Harborside Inn on Block Island.

Now town officials will decide during the town council’s meeting Thursday night if they want Attorney General Peter Neronha to investigate.

The historic building is a total loss and is currently being demolished.

Investigators believe the fire, which has been deemed accidental, started in the kitchen of the Harbor Grill and was likely fueled by a buildup of cooking grease.

An investigation report obtained by 12 News revealed that the fire originated in the kitchen hood, then vented out an exhaust fan and spread upward into the wall cavity.

Investigators concluded that the fire was likely caused either by “unattended cooking or failure to maintain protective baffles in the hood.”

It was also determined that the kitchen’s fire suppression system failed to activate, according to the report, even though it had been tagged “compliant” repeatedly over the years.

The state fire marshal’s office also said it does not have a record on file for inspections of the Harborside Inn. (The state took over inspections for New Shoreham back in 2019 when the town’s inspector was relieved of those duties.)

In addition, investigators stated that the restaurant manager claimed the kitchen hood was cleaned at the start and close of each season. But the last recorded cleaning of the kitchen hood dated back to May 2022, which violates the state’s fire code.

The meeting is scheduled for noon and will be streamed on the town’s Facebook page.