NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Plans to rebuild the Harborside Inn are officially underway.

The historic Block Island hotel went up in flames earlier this year and has since been demolished. Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen of the Harbor Grill on the second floor and was fueled by a buildup of grease.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha is investigating the hotel’s botched building inspections and fire prevention measures to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

VVO Real Estate Holding Corporation recently submitted renderings for the now-vacant Water Street property to the New Shoreham Historic District Commission.

Rendering of the front of the proposed new Harborside Inn. (Courtesy: VVO Real Estate Holding Corporation via Town of New Shoreham)

Rendering of the back of the proposed new Harborside Inn. (Courtesy: VVO Real Estate Holding Corporation via Town of New Shoreham)

Rendering of the first floor of the proposed new Harborside Inn. (Courtesy: VVO Real Estate Holding Corporation via Town of New Shoreham)

Rendering of the basement floor of the proposed new Harborside Inn. (Courtesy: VVO Real Estate Holding Corporation via Town of New Shoreham)

The proposed design pays homage to the original Harborside Inn, with shops at the street level and a hotel on the upper floors.

“I wanted to keep it as close to what had been there previously as possible,” designer and architect Glenn Fontecchio told the Historic District Commission Monday evening.

The Historic District Commission seemed overall pleased with the proposal, but expressed concerns regarding handicap accessibility, as well as the building’s height and roof.

Fontecchio explained that the new hotel be roughly four feet taller than the original to ensure that the ceilings are built up to code. He also stressed that his proposal is not set in stone and can be changed to address the town’s concerns.

The Historic District Commission ended up approving Fontecchio’s plan, which must now go before the New Shoreham Zoning Board of Review.

VVO Real Estate Holding Corporation’s application notes that building the new hotel will cost an estimated $8.5 million. 12 News reached out to Fontecchio for an approximate construction timeline but has not yet heard back.