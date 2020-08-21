Block Island locals, first responders brainstorm moped safety reforms

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — A community advocacy group held a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss the moped safety reforms they would like to see implemented on Block Island.

From increasing the age requirement to rent a moped to 25, only allowing one person per moped or banning mopeds all together, the #RespectBI Coalition floated ideas about how to make Block Island a safer destination for tourists and locals who live there.

“We need to have everybody behaving, driving politely, everyone not just mopeds,” New Shoreham Police Chief Vin Carlone said. “[Mopeds] are a problem, they have been like a carnival.”

The coalition is made up of locals, business owners, law enforcement and medical personnel. They are in communication with the New Shoreham Town Council regarding their ideas.

“Any provision that is not a preventative safety measure is a decision to protect profits over community safety,” Block Island business owner Thea Monje said.

A moped rental company was expected to speak at the virtual meeting but cancelled last minute due to a scheduling conflict.

The #RespectBI Coalition hopes to work with the New Shoreham Town Council to implement the new safety measures ahead of next year’s summer season.

At Wednesday’s town council meeting, they voted to reduce the number of mopeds that can be rented daily and reduced the hours of operation.

The family of the victim who died in a moped crash last week tells Eyewitness News the actions the town council took aren’t enough.

Kim Giarrusso is the aunt of the victim, Corey Sanville, 22, of Cranston. Her partner, Lucien Menard, started an online petition calling for tougher moped licensing standards.

“The state should really get involved and mandate that people need to be properly trained in order to ride these things,” Menard said.

There has been public outcry from Block Island locals for years on what they call reckless moped driving during the busy summer months. This year, the Block Island medical director says there have been 55 moped accidents.

“We are not looking to change everything on about the island,” Giarrusso said. “We are looking to make it safe and the fact it had to take a 22-year-old passing to open the eyes over there is just appalling.”