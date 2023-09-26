NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Block Island Ferry has once again canceled service Tuesday morning due to high surf and strong winds.

Traditional morning departures from Pt. Judith at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., as well as departures from Block Island at 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m., have all been canceled.

The Ferry says they will reevaluate sea conditions to determine if they can run afternoon trips.

High-Speed Ferry departures have also been canceled.

Ferry service has been canceled since Saturday.

The lack of ferry service has left dozens of visitors stranded.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.