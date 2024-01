NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Block Island Ferry has announced that all that all services will be canceled on Sunday due to unfavorable sea conditions.

They said The National Weather Service has Gale Warnings posted through 1 a.m. for our area.

However, the Reservation Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can reach them at 1-866-783-7996, x3.

