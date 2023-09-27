NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — After choppy seas forced Block Island ferry service to be canceled for four days, people can finally head back to the mainland.

Cars started lining up early to get on the first ferry out Wednesday morning.

Only traditional ferry service is running, with high-speed ferry departures canceled for the entire day.

They are running with an adjusted schedule:

Departing Point Judith 7 a.m. 8:15 a.m. 9 a.m. 11 a.m. 12 a.m. 1 p.m. 3 p.m. 4 p.m. 5 p.m. Departing Block Island 7 a.m. 9 a.m. 9:30 a.m. 11 a.m. 1 p.m. 1:30 p.m. 3 p.m. 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m.

Ferry tickets for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will still be valid once service resumes, and high-speed ferry tickets can be exchanged at the ticket window for the traditional ferry. Passengers are asked to make the exchange at least 30 minutes prior to their departure.

Those interested in canceling their tickets are asked to email their confirmation number to info@blockislandferry.com for a full refund.