NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Summer is long gone, but a popular Block Island beach resort was back in the spotlight Monday night.

The New Shoreham Town Council discussed whether to renew Ballard’s Beach Resort’s liquor and entertainment licenses.

The town imposed strict conditions on Ballard’s in order for it to keep its licenses this past season, some of which will carry over into next year as well.

“There would be no more than two bands playing outdoors on any day, and only one band the same time,” said New Shoreham Town Solicitor James Callaghan of the potential agreement being worked out between the town and resort. “The same conditions as last year.”

The plan also states that Ballard’s security plan be approved by the police chief, and that the maximum number of people allowed at the establishment be decided by the state fire marshal. That number was not revealed at Monday’s meeting.

“Ballard’s will not exceed the capacity limitations at Ballard’s property, meaning in the building, outside at the property, as established by the state fire marshal,” Ballard’s attorney Brian LaPlante said.

A similar plan was in place this past season, spurred by an incident with a festival there in 2022 that overwhelmed security and resulted in multiple arrests.

No votes were taken at the meeting since lawyers are still ironing out the fine details of the agreement.

Councilors are set to meet again to discuss Ballard’s licenses on Nov. 20.

The proposed agreement is in response to last year’s overcrowded reggae festival that overwhelmed both security at the resort and on the ferries leaving the island. Ballard’s at the time temporarily lost its liquor and entertainment licenses, though both have since been restored.