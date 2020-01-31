Block Island cancels school Friday amid flu outbreak

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) ─ School has been canceled on Block Island Friday because of a flu outbreak, according to Jessica Willi, secretary of the Block Island School Committee.

Willi tells Eyewitness News that Superintendent Michael Convery sent a letter to parents Thursday evening canceling school. She said roughly 20% of the student body has a confirmed case of the flu.

In the letter, Convery said the school was canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”

Willi said a cleaning company will be arriving Friday morning and will work through the weekend to decontaminate the school.