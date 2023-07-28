NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the year, but that’s not stopping thousands from participating in a 10-mile road race in Narragansett.

About 3,400 people are set to run or walk in the annual Blessing Of the Fleet road race.

Race officials say they closed registration early due to the high heat index forecast — which is expected to reach nearly 100 degrees.

Narragansett Fire Chief Scott Partington said the last thing they wanted to do was cancel the race, so extra safety precautions have been put in place.

Field hospitals will be set up along the course with additional resources to keep participants safe.

“Five medical-equipped ATVs will be out on the course with equipment and EMTs on those gators. We have additional physicians, nurses, and EMTs that have been committed to volunteering their services,” Partington said.

The course will also have water and shower stations to help keep people cool. Participants are still urged to hydrate and take care of themselves.

Walkers will begin the race at 5 p.m. and runners at 6 p.m.

The festival portion of the event kicked off Thursday night and runs through Saturday night.