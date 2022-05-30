NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The beaches were packed Monday as thousands of Rhode Islanders and tourists alike celebrated the unofficial start to summer.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) opened nearly all of the state’s beaches for the season this past Saturday.

The only beach that has yet to open for the season is Scarborough South State Beach. The DEM plans on opening Scarborough South on June 19.

“I love summer, I love going to the beach, and Rhode Island has the best state beaches anywhere,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “This summer promises plenty of hot, hazy days when families and friends can come to the beach, relax, forget their troubles for a few hours and enjoy themselves.”

All of Rhode Island’s state beaches will be open daily through Labor Day.

Both Roger Wheeler and Scarborough North state beaches opened the weekend before Memorial Day.

Parking fees at Rhode Island’s state beaches this year are as follows:

Rhode Island residents: Weekdays $6 or $10 at Misquamicut; Weekends and holidays $14 or $15 at Misquamicut; Season pass $30

Weekdays $6 or $10 at Misquamicut; Weekends and holidays $14 or $15 at Misquamicut; Season pass $30 Non-Rhode Island residents: Weekdays $12 or $20 at Misquamicut; Weekends and holidays $14 or $30 at Misquamicut; Season pass $60

Weekdays $12 or $20 at Misquamicut; Weekends and holidays $14 or $30 at Misquamicut; Season pass $60 Senior Rhode Island residents: Weekdays $3; Weekends or holidays $3.50; Season pass $15

Weekdays $3; Weekends or holidays $3.50; Season pass $15 Senior non-Rhode Island residents: Weekdays $6; Weekends and holidays $7; Season pass $30

Season beach passes went on sale back in January and will be available for purchase through September.

“Many Rhode Islanders’ happiest memories originate with friends and family at state beaches, and DEM is committed to ensuring that these are safe and fun experiences,” DEM Director Terry Gray said. “The opening of our beaches is always a favorite time of year.”

“We encourage beachgoers — Rhode Islanders and out-of-state visitors alike — to help ease traffic flow and prevent tie-ups at beach entrances by buying their parking passes well in advance before going to the beach,” he continued.

Beachgoers have the option of paying for parking online before they arrive. Those who purchase daily flex passes will be allowed to use the express lanes to skip the line at certain state beaches, including East Beach, Charlestown Breachway and Salty Brine.

No-cost disability parking passes are also available for those who qualify. Those wishing to obtain a pass are asked to contact the R.I. State Parks Headquarters by calling (401) 667-6200.