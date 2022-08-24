NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Ballard’s Beach Resort can get back to business as it appeals a two-week suspension of its liquor and entertainment licenses.

The R.I. Department of Business Regulation (DBR) granted Ballard’s a stay of suspension Wednesday while it reviews the case.

The decision comes with conditions, however: the resort must close at 10 p.m. and have no entertainment.

A spokesperson for Ballard’s released a statement saying the resort will reopen immediately with a full menu.

“Ballard’s formally filed an appeal yesterday with the RI Department of Business Regulation (DBR) regarding the New Shoreham Board of License Commissioner’s unfair decision to suspend our liquor license. This afternoon, the DBR stayed the suspension until a full hearing on the merits, allowing Ballard’s to reopen immediately with a full food and bar menu. We take pride in being a longtime member of the Block Island community, and the safety of both our guests and neighbors is paramount. We will continue to collaborate with the Town and our fellow Islanders while we proudly serve our valued patrons.”

More to come.