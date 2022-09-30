NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Ballard’s Beach Resort has once again come under fire, this time for having outdoor structures deemed “unauthorized” by the Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC).

In a letter to owner Steven Filippi on Tuesday, the CRMC said Ballard’s has ben ordered to remove its tiki bar, canopies, a stage, fending and pergola on the property that have been deemed “unauthorized.”

The letter states that under the regulations set by the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Program (RICRMP), plans for any construction, grading, or filling activities and other alterations within 200 feet of tidal waters or coastal ponds must first be submitted to the CRMC for review.

“Failure to comply with this order shall be in violation of a duly adopted Council regulation, and shall be followed by the issuance of a Cease and Desist Order which shall be registered in the land evidence records for the above property,” the letter read.

The temporary structures must be removed by Nov. 9. Ballard’s also has until that date to submit an application to keep the those structures.

The issue comes after the popular resort received backlash over the summer for a tumultuous day that resulted in eight arrests.

Thousands of people attended a reggae festival at Ballard’s, which overwhelmed security at the venue and on the ferries leaving the island later that night. Police described the scene as “extremely chaotic,” adding that some people were jumping the fence to get into Ballard’s and there were several verbal and physical altercations.

One such fight, which was captured on video, led to one arrest, while another on board an outgoing ferry left two people hurt and seven others in handcuffs.

The resort’s entertainment and liquor licenses were suspended temporarily, but have since been restored.

12 News reached out to a spokesperson for Ballard’s who said they have no comment.

The resort closed for the season this past Sunday.