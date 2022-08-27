NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular Block Island resort is facing more restrictions after a tumultuous day earlier this month resulted in eight arrests.

According to the Block Island Times, Ballard’s Beach Resort was ordered on Friday not to have or advertise any live music, in addition to retaining increased security.

Court documents obtained by the Times note Ballard’s must have “at least four security guards on weekdays and seven security guards on weekends, all of whom shall be wearing identifiable ‘security clothing.”

The matter will be subject to further review on September 8th.

Earlier in the week, the R.I. Department of Business Regulation granted Ballard’s a stay on the suspension of its liquor license.