NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Ballard’s Beach Resort has once again come under fire.

State regulators hit Ballard’s with five $10,000 fines in an ongoing battle over allegedly unauthorized tiki bars, fences, and other amenities on the beach.

The Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) issued the fines in five separate letters on July 31. Additionally, a fine of $1,000 can be issued for each day the violations continue “on issuance of a cease and desist from the coastal council.”

Ballard’s has until Aug. 11 to remove some of the amenities or submit complete applications to avoid further enforcement, documents show.

Under the regulations set by the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Program, plans for any construction, grading, or filling activities and other alterations within 200 feet of tidal waters or coastal ponds must first be submitted to the CRMC for review.

12 News has reached out to Ballard’s for a comment but has not heard back.