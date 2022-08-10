NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — After a fight at their establishment on Monday, the owners of Ballard’s Beach Resort on Block Island are canceling an upcoming festival.

Kim Poland, a representative for Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi, told 12 News the Roots and Rhythm Festival won’t be held as planned on Aug. 21.

There was a fight during a festival at Ballard’s on Monday. Rhode Island State Police, who were providing detail due to the large crowd, said it happened around 6:30 p.m. and one man was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge.

A brawl also broke out later that night on a ferry out of Block Island, resulting in a large police presence at the terminal in Narragansett. Police boarded the ship before it reached port.

Two people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries and seven were arrested, according to state police.

It is unclear at this time if the fight on the ferry is connected to the fight at Ballard’s.

Poland said they’re now reevaluating hosting concerts and festivals at Ballard’s. Roots and Rhythm would have been its final festival of the summer.