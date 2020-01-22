Attorneys for Dan Doyle ask high court to overturn conviction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Dan Doyle serves out his prison term for embezzling more than a million dollars from the nonprofit he founded, his legal team went before the Rhode Island Supreme Court in hopes of getting their client’s conviction thrown out.

Doyle, 71, was found guilty in 2016 of all 18 counts he faced including embezzlement, forgery, and obtaining money under false pretenses. He was sentenced to seven years behind bars.

Investigators said Doyle took approximately $1.1 million from the Institute for International Sport and used it to pay for personal expenses such as plastic surgery and his daughters’ college tuition.

Wednesday’s hearing lasted a little more than an hour. The justices and attorneys engaged in a rapid-fire discussion centered around the 12-week-long trial that ultimately sent Doyle to prison.

“His character has been so assassinated he’s not going to get any benefit of the doubt on this,” his attorney, Gary Pelletier, said.

The state asked the court to dismiss Doyle’s request while his attorneys laid out some of the reasons why they believe his conviction should be overturned. Among them was what Pelletier referred to as a mountain of bad character evidence.

“They were just designed to poison the jury and show he was a bad person or acted in bad character in other instances,” he explained.

“Defendants are not entitled to a sanitized version of the facts,” Justice Maureen McKenna Goldberg noted.

Doyle was not present for Wednesday’s hearing.

“It’s been tough because he’s in a medium-security unit — basically a gang unit,” Pelletier added. “He’s 71 years old it’s really difficult for him to be there.”

A judge previously denied Doyle’s request for a new trial. It will likely be several weeks before the Supreme Court issues its decision on his latest request.