Mystic Aquarium to collect dead dolphin that washed ashore

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Representatives from Mystic Aquarium are expected to respond to a Westerly beach on Monday to recover a dead dolphin that washed ashore.

A Westerly man told Eyewitness News he came across the dolphin Sunday afternoon while taking photos at the Weekapaug overlook.

A spokesperson for the aquarium said the juvenile dolphin was in a fishing vessel’s bycatch and already deceased when it was tagged by the National Marine Fisheries Service and put back into the ocean.

The aquarium will perform a necropsy on the dolphin.