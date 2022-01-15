Police: Amtrak train conductor dies after falling from train in Westerly

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — An Amtrak conductor has died after falling from a train in Westerly on Saturday afternoon.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey told 12 News, it happened as the train was heading southbound approaching the Westerly station on the Friendship Street side.

The conductor was preparing to stop the train when something happened causing her to fall and become caught underneath the train, according to Lacey.

Chief Lacey said the conductor, a 26-year-old woman from Massachusetts, was killed as a result.

The Rhode Island Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

Chief Lacey said Amtrak police are now handling the investigation, with the assistance of Westerly police.

12 News has reached out to Amtrak for more details on the investigation.

Train 163 is stopped at Westerly (WLY) due to emergency personnel activity. Updates to follow. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 15, 2022

Passengers on the impacted train have been provided alternate transportation, according to a tweet by Amtrak Northeast.

Amtrak released the following statement regarding the incident: