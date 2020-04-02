Ammonia leak at food-processing plant sends 13 to the hospital

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An ammonia leak prompted a hazmat response Thursday morning at a food-processing plant in North Kingstown.

Taylor Farms, located on Commerce Park Road, was evacuated around 9:30 a.m., according to Warwick Fire Chief Peter McMichael, whose crews provided mutual aid at the scene.

The leak has since been contained.

North Kingstown Town Manager A. Ralph Mollis said as of 12:30 p.m., the scene was relatively under control but ammonia levels were still being measured.

Thirteen people were taken to South County and Kent Hospitals but none were in serious condition, according to Mollis.

He said the plant uses ammonia to handle a lot of refrigeration and “something went haywire.”

The R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Department of Environmental Management will remain on scene along with police to ensure all food is removed from the facility, Mollis said, and the air quality will continue to be monitored a quarter- to half-mile around the perimeter.

Mollis said the plant will not reopen on Thursday but could on Friday if it’s deemed safe to do so.