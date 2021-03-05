Amazon delivery driver accused of urinating on packages charged with vandalism

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have charged the Amazon delivery driver who reportedly urinated on several packages after delivering them to a North Kingstown home last week.

The incident took place on Feb. 26, when police said the resident caught the incident on camera through his video security system.

Ivan Jimenez, 38, of Providence, turned himself in on Friday, according to police.

Police said Jimenez confirmed he was the one who delivered the packages, but denied urinating on them.

Jimenez is charged with one misdemeanor count of vandalism.

