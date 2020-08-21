CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Allie’s Donuts temporarily closed for staff-wide COVID-19 testing

South County

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Donuts are being put on pause at a popular Rhode Island donut shop.

Allie’s Donuts will be temporarily closed starting Friday after “unfortunate circumstances” have forced all staff members to get tested for COVID-19.

“There has been an asymptomatic positive test in the tight-knit community surrounding the Allie’s Donuts Family, and we have decided to sacrifice all the good that comes from making donuts in order to ensure the safety of our staff members and our customers,” according to the shop’s official Instagram page.

The shop says it made this tough decision knowing that health and safety is first priority.

“We will make sure to update the world when we get back enough negative results to start making donuts again,” the shop continued. “Shouldn’t be long…”

Providence

