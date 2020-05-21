Allie’s Donuts set to reopen Friday; will offer walk-up window service

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Doughtnut lovers rejoice: Allie’s Donuts will reopen on Friday.

The popular doughnut shop announced Wednesday that they will reopen Friday with new hours.

The shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, or until all of the doughnuts are gone.

Allie’s closed its doors at the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The doughnut shop said there is now a walk-up window service for more convenient and safe customer experience.

On social media, they reminded customers to mask up: “No Mask, NO SERVICE!”

Guess who is open on Friday?!?!? That’s right, it’s us!! 🎉🍩❤️👏



NEW HOURS 9am-4pm,

TUESDAY-SUNDAY!

Walk-up window service, more convenient & safe customer experiences!



(Closed on Mondays still. 😇)



We’ll see you all then! Make sure to bring masks, No Mask, NO SERVICE! — Allie's Donuts (@AlliesDonuts) May 20, 2020

“Couldn’t be more excited to see all of our fans again,” the shop wrote. “It’s been a long quarantine for the Allie’s family!”