After video of large crowd surfaces, URI students urge peers to follow COVID-19 mandates

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — University of Rhode Island (URI) students are asking their peers to be safe so they aren’t forced to leave.

A video showing a large gathering on URI’s Kingston campus this weekend is raising safety concerns. The university said these actions will not be tolerated as the new year is set to begin with extra safety and social distancing measures in place.

“You have to get tested before you move in and they let you know within 12 hours,” URI student Chris Tavarone said.

In the last week, more than 3,000 students have been tested at the Ryan Center testing facility, according to URI. There have been five positive cases and 85 students are currently in isolation.

Hoping to keep the case count low, a spokesperson for the university said, “the gatherings we have seen on social media and that we have heard about run counter to the tremendous efforts of so many to offer a dynamic in-person experience for our students this fall.”

“If everyone keeps on getting together like that in huge groups out in the quad, it’s definitely going to get us sent home sooner,” Tavarone added.

Students tell 12 News that amid the pandemic, they’re fine with campus being notably quiet compared to previous years.

“They’re planning a bunch of activities for us, really trying to help make the situation as normal as possible,” URI student Leah Bohner said.

These students said they were not worried about the fines announced by the town for attending off campus parties, simply because they don’t plan on attending.

“Everyone is still trying to have fun, but you’ve got to find some safer ways of doing it,” Tavarone said.