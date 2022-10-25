EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten years ago, Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of Southern New England.

While Rhode Island was not directly hit by Sandy, Westerly bore the brunt of the destruction in the Ocean State. The storm surge went two blocks inland through the Misquamicut section of town.

“That was the most significant impact a storm since probably ’54,” Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey said.

Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo takes a closer at how prepared Rhode Island is for the next superstorm 10 years after Sandy.

The new 12 on 12 Digital Original: What We Learned From Sandy premieres Wednesday.